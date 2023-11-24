Photo Credit: CBS

Longtime CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz has long been regarded as one of the best in the business. And he showed exactly why that is the case with a terrific call on a pick-six by the Dallas Cowboys in their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The play meant very little in the end result of the game. The Cowboys were leading 38-10 at the time of the play with just under five minutes remaining in the game.

However, the play meant quite a lot considering the player who made the interception was Cowboys star cornerback DaRon Bland. It was Bland’s fifth pick-six of the season, which breaks the record for the most pick-six’s in a season in NFL history.

Nantz was aware of this and brought a ton of energy on his call of the historic play.

“2nd and 10… There it is! This is history! If Bland can take it the distance, this would be the record! Bland for the fifth time has a pick-six! It’s never happened in the history of the NFL!”

"2nd and 10… THERE IT IS! THIS IS HISTORY! IF BLAND CAN TAKE IT THE DISTANCE, THIS WOULD BE THE RECORD! BLAND FOR THE FIFTH TIME HAS A PICK SIX! IT'S NEVER HAPPENED IN THE HISTORY OF THE NFL!" ~ Jim Nantz goes crazy as Cowboys DB Daron Bland makes NFL history with his… pic.twitter.com/TRjAion9Ok — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2023

You would be hard-pressed to find a more passionate call from any other broadcaster. Especially when you consider the lopsided score in the game at that point.

Viewers watching at home took to social media to offer their appreciation for Nantz’s enthusiasm for Bland’s awesome moment.

This is an ELITE call by Jim Nantz. Just perfectly done. pic.twitter.com/JHgb5GgdLe — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 24, 2023

Jim Nantz on this call ????? I hope he’s in the booth when Bland breaks his own record! Legend ?️ pic.twitter.com/C7OAmVRUj8 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 24, 2023

Up-and-coming broadcasters can certainly take notes of this textbook call from one of the best in the business.

