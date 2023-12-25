Credit: Netflix

We might be a year removed from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but Netflix hopes viewers will still want to look back at the dramatic tournament.

A trailer for their upcoming six-part docuseries Captains of the World dropped on Friday.

Netflix and FIFA+ have partnered on the series, which will premiere on Dec. 30. It goes deep into the massive soccer tournament that took place last November and December and is intended as a follow-up to the 2022 series Captains, which documented the fight to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with some of the biggest stars from the tournament and soccer world, Captains of the World includes insight from the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Simon Kjær, amongst others.

Apologies for the spoilers in case you didn’t pay attention, but the docuseries will lead up to the dramatic finale in which Messi and Argentina defeat Mbappé and France in penalty kicks. Messi would be awarded the Golden Ball as the best overall player in the tournament.

Netflix continues to try and corner the market on sports docuseries and documentaries, as this one joins a long list of successful series that have cemented them, for now, as the leader in the category.

Awful Announcing recently named Netflix’s Quarterback as the best sports docuseries of 2023.

[Netflix, THR]