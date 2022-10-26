Hey, did you know that FIFA is corrupt?

In case you didn’t, Netflix has you covered with a new documentary entitled FIFA Uncovered, premiering November 9th.

For decades, FIFA united the globe through football. But behind the game, craftier schemes were at play. This documentary series traces the organisation's legacy, exploring the pageantry, power struggles and politics of hosting the World Cup. FIFA Uncovered, coming 9 Nov. pic.twitter.com/v723x6E7lT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 25, 2022

Ken Bensinger, who wrote Red Card about corruption in FIFA, tweeted about his involvement with this project.

For the past 2 years I've been privileged to help out w/ this ambitious project on FIFA & its manifold corruptions. I've seen the finished series I can say it's got amazing access & big revelations. Eager to see "FIFA Uncovered" drop…just in time for the Qatar World Cup! https://t.co/L1OWYYm9IY — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) October 25, 2022

Other details about the film remain sparse. The IMDB page lacks much information about the project, and I couldn’t find a release with details from Netflix.

This is *far* from the first project discussing corruption within FIFA. John Oliver dedicated a segment to FIFA’s corruption *eight years ago* and has gone back to the well several times since. Reporters from German networks reporting on a documentary about FIFA corruption were arrested in Qatar back in 2015. Discovery+ released The Men Who Sold The World, a two-parter cataloguing FIFA’s corruption, last year. Earlier this year, a project based around Andrew Jennings’ work exposing FIFA was reported on. Crooked Media and Men in Blazers launched a podcast series about FIFA corruption last month. Numerous books, including Bensinger’s Red Card, have been released about the topic.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of content out there about FIFA’s well-known corruption over the years. However, since this is Netflix, people are going to freak out about this doc as if it contains a series of previously unknown bombshells.

But hey, you know what? There’s nothing wrong with more outlets emphasizing FIFA’s corruption. We sure as hell won’t get that from Fox next month.