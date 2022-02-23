Less than a year before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a documentary that will dive into FIFA’s corruption (which I’m assuming will include the process that led to Qatar winning the 2022 bidding) is in the works.

The doc will be co-directed by Clay Tweel (Gleason and HBO’s Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults) and Maura Anderson (The Innocent Man).

Per Deadline, the untitled documentary will be based on the work of the late Andrew Jennings, whose investigations helped expose both the IOC and FIFA.

The feature documentary will follow late journalist Andrew Jennings’ investigation into the misconduct and corruption of FIFA’s executive team and members. Jennings’ background in investigative journalism and knowledge of criminology led him to unravel the organization from within. When his research captured the attention of the FBI and U.S. attorney Loretta Lynch, they teamed to reveal further layers of crime which led to multiple arrests and ultimately, the resignation of FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Production studios involved in the doc include 101 Studios (Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown), Above the Line Productions (Official Secrets), Campfire (Hulu’s WeWork docuseries, the aforementioned Heaven’s Gate series, and Netflix’s Neymar series), and Pzaj (The Thrillusionists).

I’m somewhat excited for this, but I highly doubt they’ll be able to pull interviews with many of the notable coruptees, including Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini, Jack Warner, and Jeffrey Webb. But hey, we’ll take what we can get.

Just a guess, but I’m assuming this will be better executed and received than United Passions.

