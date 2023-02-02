On Thursday, NBC officially announced their broadcast team for Big Ten football games.

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will call the package, with Kathryn Tappen serving as sideline reporter. Studio coverage plans weren’t announced, though Maria Taylor is expected to host. The news about Eagle and Blackledge was first reported last month, with Tappen’s addition being reported a couple weeks later.

ESPN released a statement from Senior VP of Production Lee Fitting on Blackledge’s departure from the company, which Blackledge acknowledged.

Lots of great memories that I will never forget.

Many wonderful friends that will always be in my heart.

Nobody did football better than the K Crew!❤️ https://t.co/fitzlA9kON — Todd Blackledge (@Todd_Blackledge) February 2, 2023

Eagle, Blackledge, and Tappen will work 13 Big Ten games this season, airing on NBC and Peacock each Saturday beginning in Week 1.

Anyway, that’s one college football broadcasting domino out of the way. What’s next?

[NBC Sports]