NBC has reportedly added another name to their Big Ten coverage in the fall.

Per the New York Post, Kathryn Tappen is the latest member of the team, and will work as the sideline reporter for the primetime package of games.

In December, GolfWeek reported that Tappen would not continue on NBC’s golf coverage in 2023 and that she was “in discussions for a bigger role with NBC.” Prior to the golf role, Tappen was a key part of NBC’s NHL coverage and also served as a sideline reporter for Notre Dame football. In 2022, she hosted shoulder coverage around Notre Dame games and Peacock Sunday Football Final.

NBC’s Big Ten coverage will also reportedly include Maria Taylor hosting shoulder programming in the studio and the duo of Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge calling games.

It remains to be seen if Tappen will be doing anything else for NBC until the college football season starts back up. She worked a pair of events for WBD Sports last month (The Match and a Flames-Kraken game), so perhaps that will continue going forward.

[New York Post]