It looks like Maria Taylor has picked up yet another role at NBC. That network will be televising a prime-time Big Ten football package on Saturdays beginning next year and running through 2029-30. And as per a report from Andrew Marchand of The New York Post Monday, Taylor will be their studio host:

NEWSLETTER+: NBC's Maria Taylor is returning to college football coverage, The Post has learned. https://t.co/Tp2xY24EkO — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 12, 2022

Here’s more from Marchand’s piece:

NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for its forthcoming Big Ten package this fall, according to sources. …NBC’s Big Ten package will be in prime time next year. The conference will program its top games in a relay from Fox Sports (noon) to CBS (3:30 p.m.) to NBC at night. NBC declined comment on the Taylor move.

Since joining NBC last July following a lot of discussion about her and Rachel Nichols at ESPN, Taylor has worked on Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics coverage for the network. She has also worked on and hosted their NFL Sunday Night Football pregame show, Football Night In America. And, as per Marchand, she’s expected to continue on that show even after this new role on Big Ten coverage.

Taylor previously showed a lot of versatility at ESPN, working on both college football and NBA broadcasts. So it makes some sense that she’s now continuing that at NBC, and doing so even beyond splitting time between the NFL and their Olympic broadcasts. We’ll see how Taylor balances handling these college football and NFL roles going forward.

[The New York Post; photo from Heidi Gutman/NBC Sports]