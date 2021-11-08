A source of humor here for many years has been networks’ unanimous pre-game predictions that go awry. The Shutdown Fullcast‘s Jason Kirk once theorized that one person on every panel should commit to defying the unanimous pick to avoid that kind of memeing, and while we don’t know if that was Mike Tirico’s thought process ahead of Sunday Night Football, that was certainly the end result:

Who else is brave enough to join Mike Tirico on the Titans ?️? Here are the @SNFonNBC straight-up picks for tonight's #TENvsLAR game… ? pic.twitter.com/oZzymmcHGo — BetSided (@BetSided) November 8, 2021

Final score: Titans 28, Rams 16. (With seven of those Rams’ points coming in the final minute.) Amazingly, too, it’s not like this was even close to Sunday’s biggest upset; the Titans were 6-2 coming in to the Rams’ 7-1, and while the Rams were 7.5 point favorites, the Jaguars (+14.5 versus the Bills) and Broncos (+10 versus the Cowboys) were bigger underdogs who won. So Tirico (seen above in 2017) did well to go against the grain here, and he saved SNF from a thorough memeing.

