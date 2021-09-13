Meadowlark Media continues to grow its podcast catalog as the company adds more talent to the roster. On Monday, the upstart media venture headed by John Skipper and Dan Le Batard revealed the addition of five shows to its audio slate.

At the end of August, the Shutdown Fullcast crew of Spencer Hall, Holly Anderson, Jason Kirk, and Ryan Nanni revealed that their new college football postgame podcast, Fullcast After Dark. That show has already launched with the 2021-22 college football season underway.

Meadowlark and the “Le Batard and Friends” podcast network also announced that Fútbol with Grant Wahl, hosted by the acclaimed soccer journalist would be jumping on the roster.

The already established podcast will join Meadowlark, but with an added series. USMNT veteran Landon Donovan will discuss each U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match with Wahl and producer/commentator Chris Wittyngham. The first of those postgame discussions launched earlier this month following the USMNT’s match versus El Salvador.

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams is also developing a show with Le Batard that the two will co-host. Until that podcast launches, Williams will be a regular contributor on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. He’ll presumably talk football on the show, but will also “analyze a headline story through the lens of astrology and the horoscope of that story’s subject,” according to Meadowlark. Some Zodiac with your football!

The other two podcasts joining the Meadowlark Media catalog include:

Montgomery and Co. – Hosted by former WNBA star Renee Montgomery and vice president of the Atlanta Dream, the podcast will focus on being a Black woman in the business world launching a business with family. Montgomery’s mother, sister, and fiancé will be part of the show, launching Sept. 22.

Let's go, @jessica_smetana!

Off The Looking Glass: Meadowlark's Kate Fagan will host this mag. style podcast, launching 10/12. Show will include a mix of interviews, skits and discussions that consider an alternative historical point of view on culture, as well as women’s sports. https://t.co/hpKKSPhImx — Kate Fagan (@katefagan3) September 13, 2021

Off the Looking Glass – Kate Fagan hosts a magazine-style show that will include interviews, sketches, and discussions with an “alternative historical point of view on culture,” in addition to a look at women’s sports and frequent critiques of them from media and culture. Former Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, and SB Nation producer and writer Jessica Smetana will be a regular part of the podcast, which launches Oct. 12.

“We’re always searching for people who have a unique point of view and a commitment to quality content,” said Skipper, Meadowlark’s CEO, in the official announcement. “There are many ways to tell a story in sports and we believe that the podcasts we’re announcing today showcase the breadth of the Meadowlark offering.”

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, Skipper also revealed that Meadowlark intends to make a push into video. Fagan is working on a documentary on the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, and former ESPN personality Kenny Mayne is developing a show described as similar to Ted Lasso.

