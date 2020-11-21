There’s yet another case of a media outlet’s unanimous predictions going wrong. This time, it’s ESPN’s College GameDay, which saw their panel unanimously project that the Arkansas Razorbacks would beat the LSU Tigers at home Saturday. And some Arkansas fans even saw that boding disaster as soon as it happened:

Shit LSU by a hundred I guess pic.twitter.com/p831FSYDki — Chris, A Fradulent Tweeter (@Jerkwheatery) November 21, 2020

In the end, it wasn’t by a hundred, with LSU only winning 27-24, and only doing that after blocking a late field goal that would have tied the game:

And the game came with some controversial calls against Arkansas, including a targeting penalty and a overturned fumble. So this easily could have gone the panel’s way with a few different bounces. But the Tigers pulled out the win, and provided the latest case in point as to why your panel shouldn’t make unanimous picks.

[@Jerkwheatery on Twitter]