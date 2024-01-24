The NBA will be bringing back its Throw it Down with Bill Walton alternate broadcast next week.

Per a Wednesday release from the league, the second season of Throw it Down with Bill Walton will premiere on Monday, January 29 for the Bucks-Nuggets game. Jason Benetti returns as Walton’s partner during the broadcasts, which will be available on NBA League Pass through the NBA app.

Throw it Down debuted last season and immediately received attention for being the full Bill Walton experience we’ve come to know and love.

This compilation from one edition of Throw it Down shows fans what they’re in for.

Here’s a quote about the second season from Walton, who called Throw it Down “a mix of the greatest story ever told and the greatest show in this universe – and undoubtedly beyond.”

“THROW IT DOWN Season 2 is here, and what could be better,” said Walton. “I’m excited, honored, and privileged beyond words. The NBA is the best – of everything; the best game, the best players, the best and most interesting people, the best and most innovative entertainment product, the list is endless. THROW IT DOWN is also the best way to enjoy, embrace, and consume the NBA. Our show team, led by the incomparable Jason Benetti, delivers unmatched everything; dynamic, vibrant, and exhilarating guests, fabulous, exciting, and provocative discourse and storytelling and leading-edge technology. An all-encompassing experience like no other, all with minimal interruptions as we ricochet through uncharted time and space. Our show is a mix of the greatest story ever told and the greatest show in this universe – and undoubtedly beyond. We are exclusive to the NBA App, which is the next evolutionary step in human progress following the innovations of the wheel, fire, the thermos and the high post offense. Miss THROW IT DOWN Season 2 at your own peril. Simply THE BEST OF THE BEST! The pressure is on, the countdown has begun and you’ve been suitably warned! Here we go! THROW IT DOWN Season 2, is here, NOW!!!”

Guests for the first episode have yet to be confirmed.

There will be four episodes of Throw it Down this season, listed below.

Monday, January 29: Bucks vs Nuggets 9 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5: Mavericks vs 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11: Suns vs Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 25: Pacers vs Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Here’s a poster for the second season debut:

