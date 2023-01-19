It’s been a pretty quiet year in Walton’s World (at least by the lofty standards set in previous season), but that could change Monday.

The New York Post reports that Bill Walton will host an alternate broadcast for five Monday NBA games on League Pass. He’ll be joined by frequent broadcast partner and comic foil Jason Benetti, who left ESPN for Fox Sports last summer.

Called Throw It Down with Bill Walton, Walton and Benetti will call the first game, Spurs-Blazers this Monday, from Walton’s San Diego home. Several guests will also join, with Julius Erving and Phil Knight showing up for the inaugural edition.

“We’ve got the NBA intergalactic platform,” Walton told The Post. “We’ve got the world’s greatest basketball players. We’ve got the business. We’ve got the entertainment. We’ve got the sports world. We’ve got the celebration of life and health and all good things here. We have fantastic guests. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. We are set for blastoff and the volcanic eruption on Monday night Jan. 23. Seven o’clock Pacific time, be there. Miss this at your own peril. You’ve been suitably warned. I’m fired up.

He also described the broadcast as “an incredible book” or “a phenomenal concert.”

“’Throw It Down’ will be like life. It will be like an incredible book. It will be a phenomenal concert. It will be an extraordinary basketball game. It will represent everything that’s good in life, in sports, the NBA business, in the world. But one of the things that I love so much about all the things that I just mentioned, you have no idea. You have a dream. You have a vision. But you have no idea how it’s going to play out. It’s going to be live.”

Alright, twist my arm. This won’t be for everyone, but for Walton fans, it’s the stuff dreams are made of.

[New York Post]