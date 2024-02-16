Feb 8, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots from behind Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be the fifth NBA team to be spotlighted in ESPN’s All-Access series, per a Thursday announcement.

Timberwolves: All-Access will lead into ESPN’s broadcast of Timberwolves-Bucks on Friday, February 23. The game will be called by Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson, and Katie George.

Stephen A. Smith will be all over the day’s coverage, including hosting First Take on-site in Minneapolis and appearing live on SportsCenter, Get Up, NBA Today, Pardon the Interruption, and NBA Countdown.

Other content during the day includes interviews with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid and a film room session with Rudy Gobert. There will also be all-access footage from Timberwolves practice, content from NBA All-Star Weekend, and locker room footage from pregame, halftime, and postgame.

During the game, head coach Chris Finch and other unnamed players and coaches will be mic’d up.

ESPN’s All-Access NBA series has gone on for several years now, including with the Celtics a year ago. Other teams featured include the Raptors, Grizzlies, and 76ers.

[ESPN]