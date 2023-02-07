If there are people out there who think ESPN doesn’t provide enough coverage of the Boston Celtics, there’s now a day for that. The city of Boston, so long ignored in media coverage, is set to be the subject of “Boston Celtics All-Access,” a “full day of cross-platform coverage” from Boston on ESPN platforms on March 1. That will lead into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Celtics on the main ESPN network.

This is not the first time ESPN has pulled out an “All-Access” day for a particular team. A couple of past cases include the Philadelphia 76ers in December 2017 and the Memphis Grizzlies last March. But it is interesting to see this happening again, and to see it happening for the Celtics, who do not appear widely undercovered. They had the NBA’s best record (38-16) heading into Tuesday’s games, they’re regularly discussed on national media shows (including ESPN’s), and they were featured on Sports Illustrated‘s basketball preview cover (along with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans). But the Celtics’ coverage on ESPN is about to get much larger still on March 1. Here’s more on that from ESPN’s release, titled ““I’m Shipping Up to Boston”: ESPN to Dedicate Full Day of Cross-Platform Coverage to the Boston Celtics on March 1 with Special “All-Access” Content Initiative“:

Starting with the 7 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on March 1, Celtics content will air on various ESPN platforms throughout the day, including within Get Up, First Take, the noon SportsCenter, NBA Today, the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, the late night SportsCenter shows, ESPN.com, ESPN social media platforms and more. “Boston Celtics All-Access” will culminate with ESPN’s national broadcast of the Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at 7:30 p.m. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Malika Andrews. “Through compelling storytelling and unprecedented access, we’re dedicated to bringing fans closer to one of the most storied franchises in all of sports as they chase banner 18,” said David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production. “We will thoroughly document a day in the life of the Boston Celtics organization, from the talented team on the court, to the coaching staff and front office.”

As that release also notes, this March 1 game will be the fifth time a Celtics’ game will be featured on ESPN (three times) or ABC (once) in the next month. So there’s a whole lot of Celtics’ content ahead even before this All-Access Day. But this will take it to a new level still. So for those who don’t want to hear about the Celtics, March 1 is not the day to watch ESPN.

[ESPN Press Room; photo of the Celtics during a Feb. 3 game from Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports]