Ernie Johnson is tasked with navigating discussions between Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. He’s also often tasked with being the adult in the room.

And while being the adult in the room, Johnson attempted to shut Barkley down from rehashing one of his favorite jokes Thursday night. But with some help from Kenny Smith, Chuck persevered.

The San Antonio Spurs were in action Thursday night. So, if Barkley was going to make a joke that raised eyebrows, you might assume one of his favorite targets, the “big ol’ women down in San Antonio,” would be on the receiving end. But Barkley didn’t limit himself to the women of San Antonio, he reached for a broader audience.

Barkley’s joke occurred shortly after Smith noticed the glistening diamond on Johnson’s wedding band, prompting the NBA on TNT studio host to note he’s been married for 41 years.

Ernie trying to stop Charles Barkley from making the "clock on the stove" joke



“You told me it seems longer,” Barkley joked. But he wasn’t done. “She said it’s like a walk in the park. Jurassic Park!” Still, Barkley was not done.

“Chuck, why you never buy your wife a watch?” Smith asked with a laugh.

“Why you never buy your wife a watch?” Barkley echoed. “There’s a clock on the stove!”

With O’Neal laughing at the joke, Johnson begged him not to give Barkley more fuel to continue his routine. “Don’t encourage him, man!” Johnson pleaded. “He’s been retreading these jokes for the last 25 years!”

All the while, Johnson was narrating the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers highlight package, which further proves why there is no other studio host capable of doing the job as well as he does. And even though Barkley might raise a few eyebrows with some of his retreaded jokes, he continues to be so universally beloved that the audience is always willing to take it for what it is, a joke.

