We can usually depend on The Ringer’s Bill Simmons to offer up a hot take or breaking news tidbit that fails to materialize every few weeks. Seems like he decided to push things to Ludicrous Speed this week with a bunch of successive takes that have put him in a lot of people’s crosshairs.

The biggest one came last week when he said on The Bill Simmons Podcast that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “****ing grifters” after they exited their deal with Spotify without much to show for it.

“The ****ing grifters,” said Simmons. “That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Simmons’ status as a high-up executive at Spotify helped that quote go viral and way beyond the sports and pop culture world that The Sports Guy usually occupies.

Still, The Ringer CEO had some good red meat to offer up to sports fans as well.

One another episode of his podcast, Simmons implied that Bradley Beal, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, wouldn’t have made any difference over Landry Shamet (who was included in the deal) in the recent NBA Playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets (Denver won 4-2).

Ummmmm wtf? This is why I cannot stand Bill Simmons… What a ludacris comment pic.twitter.com/lf8YU8dPMl — Jon Phipps (@jphipps88) June 19, 2023

“Are we sure Bradley Beal instead of Landry Shamet makes any difference in the Nuggets series?” Simmons asked.

That question was answered by a lot of annoyed NBA fans on Twitter.

The Suns traded two guys who averaged 8.6 points and under 1 rebound and assist in the final three games of the Nuggets series for Bradley Beal. You can’t tell me he doesn’t outproduce that if he’s in the series. Sorry @BillSimmons, love your work, but you’re WAY wrong on this. — Espo  (@Espo) June 19, 2023

Real Deal Beal is putting up more than 8 a game against the Nuggets next to Book and KD. Bill Simmons is remedial. https://t.co/rX2Vze5orL pic.twitter.com/r6j7ygh2T5 — ?? (@EasySunnySniper) June 19, 2023

The Suns most likely will regret that Beal trade in the future, but Bill Simmons saying “Are we sure Bradley Beal instead of Landry Shamet makes any difference in the Nuggets series?” on his podcast is crazy talk brother? Booker and Durant were their only option offensively — Akasei (@Akaseipm) June 19, 2023

That brings us to Monday when Simmons, recently burned by his sources on the Phoenix Suns’ head coaching buzz, dropped a big nugget about a potential Zion Williamson trade by Thursday’s NBA Draft.

New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo

—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?

—What happens to CP3 now?

—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like

—Why we are both Scoot guys

—Could SA or OKC get weird? Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???https://t.co/d0yWY1j9Z4 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 19, 2023

“The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday,” said Simmons.

People around the league expect the Pelicans to move Zion Williamson by Thursday, per @BillSimmons “The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.” pic.twitter.com/CXZAgpr2kr — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 19, 2023

Now, Simmons can claim that he wasn’t breaking news about a potential Williamson trade and was just passing along something he heard, but given his status and his clear desire to be seen as a news-breaker, it was bound to get aggregated and noticed.

And given his track record, NBA fans remain suspect that this major development will happen for now.

Bill Simmons be lying so I’m gonna take it with a grain of salt https://t.co/2dRRWSv3oq — Eli (@eh910_) June 19, 2023

Bill Simmons said Zion getting traded so he absolutely not being traded. — #LLJT?️ (@BlowOnMyMike) June 19, 2023

I have no reason to believe in Bill. All I ask is if Zion is moved the return better be massive. Massive to the point there's a pathway to contention. https://t.co/5LpOYe5YiM — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) June 19, 2023

Bill Simmons was swearing to everybody that he knew who the Suns’ coach was, so why do you think he knows what he’s talking about? https://t.co/2uEiZRhLpY — So Sayeth Black Lord: (@jmood88) June 19, 2023

Tomorrow is a new day and look forward to finding out who Bill Simmons can piss off next.

[Jon Phipps, AZCentral, NBACentral]