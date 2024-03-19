Photo credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

One day after John Kruk had a Phillies player crying in the dugout, he got another to drop maybe the best quote in the history of in-game interviews.

Sunday afternoon, Kruk did his best Barbara Walters impression when he drew tears from Bryson Stott by asking the second baseman about his new baby. And just in case anyone thought that was where Kruk peaked as an interviewer, he garnered another epic response from Phillies closer Jose Alvarado during their Monday afternoon Spring Training broadcast.

“bro I feel like a fat boy. I’m fucking fat.” -Jose Alvarado pic.twitter.com/w15DS5C7fw — Absolutely Hammered (@ah_pod) March 18, 2024



“Is that the key for any pitcher, Jose? Make sure your legs are strong?” Kruk asked, seemingly harmless enough.

“You know, I am the grizzly bear,” Alvarado answered, drawing a big laugh from the broadcast booth. But the booth could not have guessed where Alvarado was going to go next.

“I am the grizzly bear,” he reiterated. “Sometimes I go to people in the clubhouse, ‘Bro, I feel like a fat boy.’ I’m f***ing fat.”

And there it was. The best in-game interview response in MLB history. With one sentence, self-proclaimed “fat boy” Jose Alvarado dropped a grizzly bear reference, an f-bomb, and he gave credence to the often lackluster in-game dugout interview. Luckily, the Monday afternoon game wasn’t on linear TV, airing live on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus instead.

To provide some context on Alvarado’s self-described body type, the 28-year-old lefty pitcher is 6-foot-2 and generously listed at 245 pounds. Now in his fourth year with the Phillies, Alvarado is expected to play a larger role than ever this season as the team’s closer.

[NBC Sports Philadelphia]