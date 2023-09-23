Manny Machado drops a f-bomb on a Padres’ broadcast on Sept. 22, 2023. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

There have been a lot of f-bombs making it through various censor attempts over the years. The latest came from San Diego Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado after a 4-2 home win over the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, with that coming on a postgame interview on the now-MLB-produced Padres’ local broadcasts:

“We still believe in the guys that we have here. And, you know, I leave you guys with this. Let’s ******* go, San Diego!”

That certainly ties into a long tradition, including the ill-advised teleprompter reading in the 2004 film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. And beyond that, we have seen a lot of f–bombs televised on sports broadcasts over the years. But it’s still amusing to see that happen here, especially after MLB’s takeover of the Padres’ broadcasts.

There definitely isn’t a giant problem here, especially with these broadcasts still being distributed on cable/satellite/virtual MVPDs and over-the-top offerings. The largest issues with repercussions for profanity have always been about over-the-air broadcast television (and they’re minimal next to emergency alert fines), and that’s not the case here. But there are still occasional apologies for profanity on cable or streaming broadcasts, which we’ve seen at some points in the past. So we’ll see what happens here going forward.

