MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal is a must-follow for baseball fans on Twitter, due in large part to his frequent breaking of major transactions across the league.

On Monday, Rosenthal talked about Twitter on his Fair Territory show. He discussed how his son asked if he paid for Twitter Blue because of his blue checkmark, and revealed he did not pay and was one of the users to receive a free blue checkmark.

Perhaps more interestingly, Rosenthal talked about his Twitter usage in the future amidst the platform’s litany of changes over the last several months. He said that he was indeed staying on Twitter for the foreseeable future, though that could change.

“Yes, I am staying on Twitter,” Rosenthal said. “I will stay on as long as it is a viable way to communicate with fans.

“The moment it become not viable, then obviously I’ll have to think of something else.”

That’s a reasonable line of thinking from Rosenthal, who thrives on Twitter during the MLB trade deadline and in the offseason. As long as Twitter is still functioning, it makes all the sense in the world for Rosenthal to keep using it to break news to fans. Preemptively ending his usage of the platform doesn’t make a lot of sense given the strong following (1.4 million followers) he has on Twitter.