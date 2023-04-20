On Thursday, Twitter finally followed through and dropped the verified blue checkmarks for accounts not paying for Twitter Blue.

However, some accounts still retained their blue checkmarks despite publicly stating they wouldn’t be shelling out for a Blue subscription. One of those accounts belongs to LeBron James, who tweeted last month that he wasn’t paying for a blue checkmark.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. ??‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

But James’ account still retains his blue checkmark even after the purge on Thursday, leading many to believe he paid after all.

However, that doesn’t appear to e the case. Elon Musk tweeted that he was “paying for a few” Twitter Blue accounts personally.

I’m paying for a few personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

The Verge reported that James was contacted and offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription, and also confirmed he didn’t pay for the blue check.

The Verge has confirmed that an employee at Twitter emailed James, who has previously said he wouldn’t pay for verification, to “extend a complimentary subscription to Twitter Blue for your account, @kingjames, on behalf of Elon Musk.”