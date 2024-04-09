Photo Credit: SNY

Monday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets featured a moment in the sixth inning where the umpires in the game had to meet to discuss a debatable foul-fair ball call. And this left SNY broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez confused and perhaps even a little upset.

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia hit a ground ball down the third base line to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, which third base umpire Chad Fairchild called a foul ball.

Moments after the call, Fairchild called time, and the four umpires met to discuss the call. As this was happening, Cohen and Hernandez began to question why they were meeting in the first place since it isn’t a call that can even be overturned.

“What are they going to discuss this? I don’t understand this,” said Hernandez.

“I mean, you can’t overturn the call,” Cohen said. “Once you say it’s foul, the runner stops. Perhaps he made the wrong call.”

Fairchild concluded that it was indeed a foul ball, which led to even more of a discussion about the situation from Cohen and Hernandez. Hernandez in particular was quite irritated that the meeting even happened in the first place between the umpires.

“What the hell… Excuse me. I mean, come on,” said Hernandez. Stand by your call!”

"What the hell… excuse me… I mean, come on! Stand by your call!" – Keith Hernandez

When you look at the replay of the play, it’s understandable why Hernandez and Cohen were so confused about the situation. Fairchild pretty clearly signals foul on the play at first but then signals fair as Mets third baseman Brett Baty goes to throw to first base.

Not only that, but it seems like Fairchild ultimately got the call wrong in the end, as the ball clearly hit the chalk, which should make it a fair ball.

This call ended up being pretty significant, as Arcia would go on to hit a leadoff double on the play and ultimately score later in the inning to give the Braves a 5-4 lead.

