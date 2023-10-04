Seattle, WA – July 9, 2023 – Lumen Field: Karl Ravech on the set of the 2023 MLB Draft. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

There’s often a discrepancy between what an announcer or reporter thinks and what they actually say. That’s come up with bulging discs, kicks and punts, and even the Connecticut Sun. And it may be what happened for Karl Ravech Tuesday, but with the omission of important words rather than the insertion of the wrong word.

During an introduction to the Miami Marlins-Philadelphia Phillies Wild Card Series game he was calling for ESPN, Ravech was talking about the loud postseason atmosphere at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. And he seemingly tried to reference that Phillies’ star shortstop Trea Turner (a big offseason signing) hadn’t played in a playoff game there. But he left out an all-important “here,” leading to a statement that Turner hadn’t played in the playoffs before.

"Trea Turner, learning for the first time what it means to be in a postseason" was a swing and a miss from Karl Ravech. pic.twitter.com/ULt2qw3Yz4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2023

While “Trea Turner, learning for the first time what it means to be in a postseason game here” would have been correct (Turner’s since-2015 career had not seen any of his teams face the Phillies in the playoffs), that omission made what was actually said quite wrong. Turner made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2015 (following a 2014 trade from the San Diego Padres, who drafted him in the first round that year, 13th overall), appeared in the playoffs with them in both 2016 and 2017, and won the World Series with them in 2019. He then was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midseason in 2021 and appeared in the postseason with them that year and 2022. So he’s anything but a postseason rookie. And many chimed in on that:

Hey Karl Ravech, Trea Turner is well aware of what a playoff atmosphere is… @Nationals pic.twitter.com/n18hfp5nV2 — Josh Kohn (@HebrewHammer37) October 4, 2023

Did I just hear Karl Ravech say Trea Turner is experiencing the postseason for the first time?

Dude has 43 playoff games and a ring on his resume.

Hope I misheard. — BloggedFromBed18A (@Bed18A) October 4, 2023

Karl Ravech apparently has no idea Trae Turner has won a World Series — ??? (@kholtonkjd) October 4, 2023

“Trea turner learning for the first time what it’s like to play in the post season”…um what? — jo (@popsicles3) October 4, 2023

“Trea Turner, learning for the first time what it means to be in the post season” – Karl Ravech. ? The one nice thing of the Mets not being in the postseason is I don’t have to listen to these idiots. pic.twitter.com/XI3LRRein0 — Max Mastbaum (@MastbaumMax) October 4, 2023

Mistakes happen, of course. And Ravech’s word omission here didn’t lead to any NSFW content, unlike with those bulging discs, kicks/punts, and the Sun. But it was still a notable error. And it drew some talk, especially with just how much of a postseason history Turner does have.

