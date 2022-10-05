On Wednesday, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced the ten finalists for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award honoring excellence in baseball broadcasting.

Meet the 10 finalists for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award. Results of the balloting will be announced Dec. 7. https://t.co/1iDtnL5pWA pic.twitter.com/Jp8NV6ZjZf — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 5, 2022

The ten finalists are, in alphabetical order:

Dave Campbell

Joe Castiglione

Gary Cohen

Jacques Doucet

Tom Hamilton

Jerry Howarth

Pat Hughes

Ernie Johnson Sr.

Duane Kuiper

Steve Stone

Most of these broadcasters are still active, including Castiglione, Cohen, Doucet, Hamilton, Hughes, Kuiper, and Stone.

This is the first of four straight years honoring “local and national voices whose broadcast careers have extended into, or began following, the advent of the Wild Card in 1994.”

In case you’re curious about who put the ballot together and who is voting on it, here’s the blurb about that from the Hall.

The 2023 Frick Award ballot was created by a subcommittee of the voting electorate that included past Frick honorees Marty Brennaman, Ken Harrelson and Eric Nadel, and broadcast historians David J. Halberstam and Curt Smith. Final voting for the 2023 Frick Award will be conducted by an electorate comprised of the 12 living Frick Award recipients and three broadcast historians/columnists, including past Frick honorees Brennaman, Bob Costas, Harrelson, Jaime Jarrín, Tony Kubek, Denny Matthews, Tim McCarver, Al Michaels, Jon Miller, Nadel, Bob Uecker and Dave Van Horne, and historians/columnists Halberstam (historian), Barry Horn (formerly of the Dallas Morning News), and Smith (historian).

Campbell was a finalist two years ago when Al Michaels won, while Castiglione, Doucet, Hamilton, and Hughes were all nominated three years ago when Hawk Harrelson won. Cohen, Doucet, and Hughes were finalists when Bill King won the 2017 award.

It’s impossible to predict who will win, but these are all worthy candidates.

[Baseball Hall of Fame]