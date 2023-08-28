Photo Credit: ESPN

Longtime broadcaster Bob Costas is widely regarded by most as one of the most iconic figures in sports media. However, even he has some regrets, and he detailed during a guest appearance on the broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball that his final out call of the 1995 World Series is one thing he wishes he could take back.

Costas was famously alongside Al Michaels for the broadcast of the 1995 World Series, where the Atlanta Braves won in six games over the then-Cleveland Indians.

Most remember his final out call fondly after Braves center fielder Marquis Grissom caught the final out of the game.

“The team of the 90s has its world championship.”

“The team of the 90s has its world championship” was the call that actually made air. pic.twitter.com/tginXc6pNb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 27, 2023

However, Costas said during Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants that he would take it back if he could while discussing the call with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.

“I don’t know about you Michael (Kay), but I’m not one of these people who scripts a call, writes down a call in anticipation of what might happen. You have ideas in your head. But you just say whatever occurs to you. So (Marquis) Grissom makes the catch in Atlanta. The place goes crazy and everybody goes crazy and starts celebrating. And I swear, not five seconds later, this pops into my head. ‘Atlanta at last’. And that would have been perfect… but you don’t get do-overs on live TV.”

Bob Costas regrets his call of the final out of the 1995 World Series. "I swear not five seconds later, this pops into my head. 'Atlanta at last.' And that would have been perfect…but you don't get do-overs on live TV." pic.twitter.com/03gpvwWdiZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 27, 2023

“Atlanta at last” would have been a pretty great call of the final out. But plenty of fans enjoyed his original call and made that point known on social media.

What was wrong with the original call???? — Lance Caper (@DeedCaper) August 28, 2023

This is funny because “The team of the 90s..” is one of my all time favorite calls https://t.co/zdpr1YzwFZ — Mateo Estling (@mateoestling) August 28, 2023

Thing is, the original call was still a great one. https://t.co/QoOGMdzwA2 — Greg Jackson (@actionjaxon05) August 27, 2023

Someone the caliber of Bob Costas is certainly a perfectionist when it comes to his craft. But it is safe to say that even the calls that he hates are loved by plenty of fans.