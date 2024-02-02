ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball schedule is now complete through the end of May.
On Thursday, the network announced three more games for the 2024 schedule, filling out the three Sundays in May that had no game announced.
The May 5th edition of Sunday Night Baseball will feature the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the San Francisco Giants.
On May 12th, the New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves will again appear on May 19th, hosting the San Diego Padres.
Broadcasts for all three games begin at 7 p.m. ET.
In January, ESPN revealed several early season Sunday Night Baseball games, which included multiple appearances from the Cubs, Dodgers, and Rangers. This announcement bolsters the schedule for four more appearances from NL East teams and a pair of appearances from NL West teams not based in Los Angeles.
Additionally, ESPN will air several international games, including the Dodgers-Padres Seoul Series in late March. The network also airs Cubs-Rangers on Opening Night to start the season and the Yankees-Tigers Little League Classic in August.
Here’s the full schedule for ESPN so far, including the three newly-added May games.
- Wednesday, March 20, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)
- Thursday, March 21, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)
- Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Rangers (Opening Night)
- Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET: Cardinals @ Dodgers
- Sunday, April 7, 7 p.m. ET: Astros @ Rangers
- Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. ET: Padres @ Dodgers
- Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET: Rangers @ Braves
- Sunday, April 28, 4 p.m. ET: Astros vs Rockies (Mexico City Series)
- Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Red Sox
- Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. ET: Giants @ Phillies
- Sunday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET: Braves @ Mets
- Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m. ET: Padres @ Braves
- Sunday, May 26, 7 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Cardinals
- Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. ET: Phillies vs Mets (London Series)
- Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. ET: Dodgers @ Yankees
- Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. ET: Yankees @ Red Sox
- Sunday, August 18, 7 p.m. ET: Yankees vs Tigers (Little League Classic)
[ESPN]