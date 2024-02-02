Sep 29, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball schedule is now complete through the end of May.

On Thursday, the network announced three more games for the 2024 schedule, filling out the three Sundays in May that had no game announced.

The May 5th edition of Sunday Night Baseball will feature the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the San Francisco Giants.

On May 12th, the New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves will again appear on May 19th, hosting the San Diego Padres.

Broadcasts for all three games begin at 7 p.m. ET.

In January, ESPN revealed several early season Sunday Night Baseball games, which included multiple appearances from the Cubs, Dodgers, and Rangers. This announcement bolsters the schedule for four more appearances from NL East teams and a pair of appearances from NL West teams not based in Los Angeles.

Additionally, ESPN will air several international games, including the Dodgers-Padres Seoul Series in late March. The network also airs Cubs-Rangers on Opening Night to start the season and the Yankees-Tigers Little League Classic in August.

Here’s the full schedule for ESPN so far, including the three newly-added May games.

Wednesday, March 20, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)

Thursday, March 21, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)

Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Rangers (Opening Night)

Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET: Cardinals @ Dodgers

Sunday, April 7, 7 p.m. ET: Astros @ Rangers

Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. ET: Padres @ Dodgers

Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET: Rangers @ Braves

Sunday, April 28, 4 p.m. ET: Astros vs Rockies (Mexico City Series)

Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Red Sox

Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. ET: Giants @ Phillies

Sunday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET: Braves @ Mets

Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m. ET: Padres @ Braves

Sunday, May 26, 7 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Cardinals

Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. ET: Phillies vs Mets (London Series)

Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. ET: Dodgers @ Yankees

Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. ET: Yankees @ Red Sox

Sunday, August 18, 7 p.m. ET: Yankees vs Tigers (Little League Classic)

[ESPN]