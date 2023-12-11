Sep 30, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) in the dugout during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, ESPN announced its schedule of international MLB games for the 2024 season. The four-game slate is highlighted by Shohei Ohtani’s debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in South Korea on March 20.

The 2024 MLB season begins with the Seoul Series on Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21 between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Both games begin at 6 a.m. ET, airing on ESPN, and will be blacked out in the Los Angeles and San Diego markets.

A week later, as previously announced, ESPN will air the Texas Rangers’ Opening Night game with the Chicago Cubs. The Rangers’ World Championship defense will begin on Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s slate of international games rolls along in April. The network will air one game during the Mexico City Series between the Astros and Rockies on Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. ET.

Finally, MLB is heading back to London in June 2024, and ESPN is airing one of the games between the Phillies and Mets. The network will broadcast the London Series game on Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Mexico City and London games will also be followed by standard Sunday Night Baseball games in primetime that will be announced at a later date.

Here’s a condensed look at ESPN’s announced MLB schedule so far.

Wednesday, March 20, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)

Thursday, March 21, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)

Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Rangers (Opening Night)

Sunday, April 28, 4 p.m. ET: Astros vs Rockies (Mexico City Series)

Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. ET: Phillies vs Mets (London Series)

