Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is introduced at a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, ESPN announced its early Sunday Night Baseball schedule for the 2024 MLB season. The offseason-winning Los Angeles Dodgers are featured several times, along with the reigning World Champion Texas Rangers and the always-popular Chicago Cubs.

As previously announced, ESPN’s schedule starts with two games between the Dodgers and Padres in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21.

A week later, ESPN will air Cubs-Rangers on Thursday, March 28 (Opening Night).

The standard Sunday Night Baseball season starts on March 31 with Cardinals-Dodgers. It continues through April with Astros-Rangers on April 7, Padres-Dodgers on April 14, Rangers-Braves on April 21, and Cubs-Red Sox on April 28.

In addition to Cubs-Red Sox in primetime on April 28, ESPN will air the Astros-Rockies game from Mexico City, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

The only game announced for May is Cubs-Cardinals on May 26.

In June, ESPN will air two more games on June 9. The network airs another international game, Phillies-Mets in London, on June 9, and will air Dodgers-Yankees in primetime that night. A week later, we’re getting our first Sunday Night Baseball Yankees-Red Sox broadcast of the season on June 16.

In the second half of the season, the lone game announced is the Yankees-Tigers Little League Classic from Williamsport on August 18.

For the third consecutive season, Sunday Night Baseball will be called by the trio of Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez, with Buster Olney reporting. The ESPN Radio team of Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville returns, also for the third straight season. ESPN Deportes will broadcast Sunday Night Baseball in Spanish, with Ernesto Jerez and Luis Alfredo Alvarez on the call and Guillermo Celis and Enrique Rojas reporting.

To date, here’s the announced MLB on ESPN schedule so far. The network will also air the whole Wild Card Postseason round in October.

Wednesday, March 20, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)

Thursday, March 21, 6 a.m. ET: Dodgers vs Padres (Seoul Series)

Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Rangers (Opening Night)

Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET: Cardinals @ Dodgers

Sunday, April 7, 7 p.m. ET: Astros @ Rangers

Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. ET: Padres @ Dodgers

Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET: Rangers @ Braves

Sunday, April 28, 4 p.m. ET: Astros vs Rockies (Mexico City Series)

Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Red Sox

Sunday, May 26, 7 p.m. ET: Cubs @ Cardinals

Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. ET: Phillies vs Mets (London Series)

Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. ET: Dodgers @ Yankees

Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. ET: Yankees @ Red Sox

Sunday, August 18, 7 p.m. ET: Yankees vs Tigers (Little League Classic)

For those counting, that’s five Dodgers games on the schedule. Several teams are featured three times, including the Cubs, Padres, Rangers, and Yankees. Given the amount of hype around the Dodgers this offseason (and the fact that two of those games are international ones), I’ll allow the overload for now.

[ESPN]