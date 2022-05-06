In what was an amazing comeback on one side and a brutal meltdown on the other, the New York Mets scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. By erasing a six-run deficit, it’s the Mets’ biggest ninth-inning comeback in 25 years.

New York’s Starling Marte got the rally started with a single, and he later gave the Mets the lead with an RBI double off the wall in the same inning. Marte’s go-ahead double came after Brandon Nimmo tied the game with a two-run single.

Here are highlights of the Mets’ comeback on the New York broadcast, with Gary Cohen on the call for SNY:

You wanna watch that 9th inning over again? You know, the one where the Mets scored 7 runs? Here you go ? pic.twitter.com/tTrCnOQbGX — SNY (@SNYtv) May 6, 2022

“Starling unloads one, deep left-center, back to the warning track goes Herrera, near the wall… IT’S OFF THE BASE! HERE’S NIMMO AROUND THIRD! HE’LL COME INTO SCORE AND THE METS TAKE THE LEEEAD! UNBELIEEEEVABLE! STARLING MARTE WITH HIS THIRD CONSECUTIVE HIT, DRIVES IN THE GO-AHEAD RUN WITH A DOUBLE, AND THE METS WITH SEVEN RUNS IN THE NINTH LEAD IT 8-7!”

You can feel the intensity in Cohen’s call increase with each hit. SNY even brought out the booth camera to show off that intensity in Cohen’s play-by-play for the game-tying and go-ahead hits. This is great stuff:

"AND THE METS TAKE THE LEAD! UNBELIEEEEEVABLE!" Our booth camera could not even contain Gary as the Mets completed their huge comeback ? ➡️ @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/DfcE2fHvWJ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 6, 2022

On Mets radio, Howie Rose of WCBS 880 paid tribute to the late, great Chris Farley with a “HOLY SCHNIKES!” call on Marte’s go-ahead double:

HOLY SCHNIKES!

The @Mets had a comeback for the ages on Thursday, rallying for 7 in the 9th to beat the Phillies 8-7. Turn off your radio early? Not to worry, relive the 9th inning right here@HowieRose @WayneRandazzo @MetsBooth #LGM pic.twitter.com/RUxskksmSc — WCBS Newsradio 880 (@wcbs880) May 6, 2022

Schnikes. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) May 6, 2022

“Swing and a high flyball, left-center field, pretty deep, it’s got some legs, back near the wall… IT’S IN FOR A HIT! METS ARE GONNA TAKE THE LEAD! NIMMO AROUND THE THIRD, COMING HOME, HE SCORES STANDING! DOUBLE FOR MARTE! 8-7 NEW YORK! HOLY SCHNIKES! THE METS WITH A SEVEN-RUN NINTH INNING AT CITIZENS BANK PARK!”

How about an example of how it sounded on the losing side? Here’s Tom McCarthy of NBC Sports Philadelphia calling the go-ahead double and the final out:

The Mets have scored 7 runs in the 9th to take an 8-7 lead over the Phillies! pic.twitter.com/yHtNAm5qKL — The Comeback (@thecomeback) May 6, 2022

Mets win 8-7 after scoring 7 runs in the top of the 9th. "As stunning a loss by the Philadelphia Phillies that we have seen in more than a decade. I mean, just stunning." ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZRLIor5IDM — The Comeback (@thecomeback) May 6, 2022

“As stunning a loss by the Philadelphia Phillies that we have seen in more than a decade. I mean, just stunning.”

[Photo Credit: SNY]