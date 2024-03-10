Over the years, New York Mets’ star turned SNY and TBS analyst Keith Hernandez has weighed in on many things on air. He’s also weighed in on many things on Twitter, now known as X. But on Sunday’s SNY broadcast of the Mets’ Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers, Hernandez weighed in on someone hacking his account on that service to try and sell MacBook Pros. First, here’s evidence of the hack:

That’s via @lekkanal on Twitter. And on Sunday, Hernandez addressed that on air:

"I've had my X/Twitter account hacked… I wish I could call him names, but I know this is a children's broadcast… (The hacker is) asking for your credit card. Don't do it. If you do, I've got a couple used cars I can sell you." – Keith Hernandez ⚾️?️pic.twitter.com/sVTbpp8gZB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2024

“I’ve had my X/Twitter account hacked. And for all you people out there, fair warning. This guy is in London. I wish I could call him names, but I know this is a children’s broadcast, so I’ll keep it to myself. But he is trying to talk everything, asking for your credit card. Don’t do it. If you do, I’ve got a couple used cars I can sell you.”

Hernandez then goes on to say “MLB’s on it, and SNY’s on it, trying to get this done. And now we have a baseball game to play.”

It makes sense for Hernandez to address this here, especially as he doesn’t currently have access to the social media platform in question. (As of 2:24 p.m. ET Sunday, his Twitter/X account was still trying to sell MacBooks.) And this is far from the strangest thing he’s discussed on air. But it is still interesting to see.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]