When you spend hours in front of a microphone almost every day speaking to millions of people over a television broadcast, mistakes, unfortunate phrasing, and slips of the tongue are inevitable. And unfortunately for New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez, he was the victim of one of those moments during a broadcast on Friday night.

During the top of the second inning of Friday night’s game between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays, Hernandez was waiting on the pitch from Mets’ starter Justin Verlander when he decided to give some analysis on how to properly hit a baseball. Unfortunately for him, the words he chose made things awkward very quickly.

“You want to always be erect when you make contact,” Hernandez said on the broadcast, followed by several seconds of uncomfortable silence.

Hernandez eventually broke the silence and presumably attempted to explain his curious word choice.

“Like a telephone pole,” Hernandez clarified.

Naturally, Hernandez’s comments caused quite a stir on social media as several fans poked fun at his absolutely brutal phrasing.

BEST BOOTH IN THE SPORT https://t.co/KAuHe9SDcO — Kevin Ivers (@Kevin_Ivers10) June 3, 2023

The dead silence ??? https://t.co/VI1oYrRvYD — mark vientos truther (@dan_con_23) June 3, 2023

As for the game, the Mets went on to lose 3-0 to the Blue Jays as New York was shut out by former Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, who pitched 7²/₃ scoreless innings.

