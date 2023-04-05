Keith Hernandez proved Major League Baseball’s faster-paced product doesn’t have to impede a broadcaster’s ability to share stories as they narrate the game.

As MLB announcers adjust to the pitch clock and the lessening of downtime during a broadcast, they might have to be pickier about when to go off on a tangent. But if Keith Hernandez has enough time to offer nutritional advice to the audience during a game that lasted just two hours and 17 minutes, then every announcer should be able to incorporate all the tales, notes and information they desire.

Tuesday night, New York Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen ragged on the Milwaukee Brewers press box for not offering milk despite being in Wisconsin, “America’s Dairyland.” After claiming there was no real milk in the press box’s offering of International Delight Coffee Creamer, Cohen later provided more clarification.

The Mets have been outscored 19-0 in their last two games, which means Keith Hernandez found time on the broadcast to give nutritional advice pic.twitter.com/mHDlOOjZGW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2023



“Apparently, the International Delight French Vanilla contains a milk derivative,” Cohen said with a chuckle.

“What does that mean?” Hernandez asked.

International Delight is a non-dairy and lactose free product, so even though it contains a “milk derivative,” it’s not something America’s Dairyland should be proud to offer.

“Give it to Bill Gates, let him have it,” Hernandez added, an apparent reference at the billionaire’s investment in a lab-produced breast milk company.

“You wouldn’t know it, but before I had the three surgeries last year, I went and saw a nutritionist,” Hernandez continued. “And she said to me, ‘Look at all the labels, anything that says added sugar, do not buy.’ She preferred no sugar at all, but added sugar, that’s the bad stuff.”

Less sugar is great advice from Keith’s nutritionist, just not something you expect to hear during a MLB broadcast. But that’s the beauty of the SNY booth having the type of topical range that it does, and the benefit of watching a team get outscored 19-0 in two games. Bad spell for the Mets, good nutritional advice for the audience.

[SNY]