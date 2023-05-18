One of the best parts of tuning into an SNY broadcast is you never know what Keith Hernandez is going to say.

Whether it’s blasting International Delight Coffee Creamer or using a very NSFW version of Jazz Chisolm’s name, Hernandez will often keep listeners on their toes.

During Thursday afternoon’s broadcast, Hernandez made a tongue-in-cheek joke as he and New York Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen went over this weekend’s probable starters for the Mets series against the Cleveland Guardians. As Cohen lauded the pitching matchup between two former Cy Young Award winners in Shane Bieber and Justin Verlander on Sunday night, Hernandez said it’s a game he’ll have to tune in for. And listen to ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on mute.

“I’ll have to watch that one. With the sound off,” Hernandez jokingly said.

That got quite the reaction out of Cohen, who said he may have to tell one of Hernandez’s former teammates in David Cone, who will be a part of Sunday night’s broadcast, along with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and Buster Olney.

“I’m only kidding,” Hernandez said amidst a chuckle.

Keith Hernandez had quite the line describing ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, saying "I'll have to watch that one. With the sound off." Gary Cohen responded "I'm going to tell David Cone you said that!", and then Hernandez said he was kidding. pic.twitter.com/DSGMBhKWyJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 18, 2023

Perhaps Hernandez won’t want to miss the broadcast, as ESPN announced that Mets second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil will be mic’d up during the contest. In any event, Hernandez was merely making a joke, but at the same time, it is a broadcast booth, which has recently come under fire and often drawn the ire of baseball fans around the country.

