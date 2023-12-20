Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As it looks to bulk up its New York Yankees broadcasts, the YES Network is eyeing one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the YES Network is in discussions with Bernie Williams regarding a role on its Yankees broadcasts. Per Marchand, the discussions between the two sides began last week, with Williams being considered a candidate to join lead pre and postgame host Bob Lorenz and occasionally top studio analyst Jack Curry.

“If Williams were to come aboard, YES would likely first try him in studio before deciding to increase his workload,” Marchand wrote.

While YES’s roster of Yankees analysts includes former players David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty, Jeff Nelson and Todd Frazier, arguably none of them carry the same cache as Williams, who was a fan favorite throughout his career in New York from 1991-2006. Following his retirement, the five-time All-Star has been a regular at Yankees Stadium, having played the national anthem on his signature guitar on multiple occasions.

Thank you to 4x World Series Champion and Yankees Legend Bernie Williams for performing tonight’s National Anthem. @bw51official performed as part of his role in @boehringerus Tune In To Lung Health campaign to raise awareness for interstitial lung disease. Additionally, Bernie… pic.twitter.com/5irV9dB0LZ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 5, 2023

As noted by Marchand, YES has had mixed results when it comes to its analysts in recent years, with Cameron Maybin and Carlos Beltran each lasting just one season with the network in 2022. Maybin was ousted in a shakeup at the network following his debut season in the broadcast booth, while Beltran departed for a role in the New York Mets’ front office.

While Williams doesn’t have much broadcasting experience, the four-time World Series champion was media friendly throughout his playing career and has remained so in retirement. The plan to potentially bring the 55-year-old along slowly makes sense, but considering his name recognition and popularity among the fanbase, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him eventually wind up in a prominent place on Yankees broadcasts should a deal come to fruition.

[New York Post]