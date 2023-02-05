The New York Mets and Carlos Beltrán just can’t seem to quit one another.

Per a NY Post report by Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand, Beltrán, who spent seven seasons with the Mets as a player, is returning to the franchise to work in their front office, leaving behind YES Network while rumors swirled about what his 2023 role would have been regarding New York Yankees coverage.

As for the specifics of his role with the Mets, that remains unclear. But according to the Post, the nine-time All-Star will work under GM Billy Eppler.

The 45-year-old briefly worked as a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman in 2018.

Along with his playing time with the Mets, Beltrán was hired as their manager in 2019 and fired soon after the revelations around his involvement in the Houston Astros cheating scandal went public, which he may or may not have tried to defend himself over using a burner Twitter account.

The Mets haven’t been shy about wanting Carlo back in the fold in recent years, as the 2017 World Series champ was also reportedly considered for a spot on manager Buck Showwalter’s staff as a hitting coach in recent years.

YES hired Beltrán as a TV analyst in 2022 and he spoke candidly about his role in the Astros scandal, which many saw as a much-needed air-clearing on his part.

The Post’s Marchand reported in January that YES wanted to move Beltrán out of the booth and into the studio. It’s unclear if that decision played a role in his desire to work in the Mets’ front office.

[NY Post]