YES Network coverage of the New York Yankees will look different in 2023.

YES ousted color analyst Cameron Maybin from their coverage of the Yankees for next season. The New York Post reported on the network’s shakeup on Monday afternoon. Sports media reporter Andrew Marchand wrote on the news, saying that it’s just one piece of a puzzle the network wants to solve.

“Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned,” Marchand wrote. “It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out.”

Marchand went on to point out bigger talking points in the detailed report. Notable nuggets include that the network is hopeful Carlos Beltran can shift to studio, that they also want to work with Paul O’Neill to call games at the stadium, and that they’re reportedly after the most recognizable Yankee of this century.

“Meanwhile, YES maintains interest in Derek Jeter joining its crew, as The Post previously reported,” Marchand wrote. So YES is interested in the Captain himself, as he previously noted.

Marchand noted that Maybin still intends to call games for MLB Network as well as Marquee Sports Network for the Chicago Cubs. But the popular color analyst expressed that it wasn’t his call. He told the Post, “I definitely wanted to come back.”

