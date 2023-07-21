Fred McGriff, the Baseball Hall of Fame, Scott Rolen [Images via Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports, Kate Collins / Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, and Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports]

On Thursday, MLB Network announces its coverage plans for this weekend’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York this Sunday, July 23rd, with coverage beginning at noon ET prior to the ceremony at 1:30 PM ET.

On Sunday, Greg Amsinger hosts the coverage and is joined by Jon Morosi, Harold Reynolds, Jayson Stark, and Tom Verducci. Bob Costas wrote and narrated the open for the coverage.

During the coverage, several other analysts and former players will take part in the following list of features, via MLB Network’s release. This includes interviews with both McGriff and Rolen.

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones speaks on former Atlanta Braves teammate Fred McGriff;

speaks on former Atlanta Braves teammate Fred McGriff; Four-time Gold Glove Award winner Marquis Grissom highlights his friendship and playing alongside McGriff;

highlights his friendship and playing alongside McGriff; McGriff takes Harold Reynolds through his Hall of Fame journey in an exclusive one-on-one interview;

Three-time MVP Award winner and new MLB Network analyst Albert Pujols reflects on his time with Cardinals teammate Scott Rolen;

reflects on his time with Cardinals teammate Scott Rolen; Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas sits down with Rolen for an exclusive one-on-one interview;

sits down with Rolen for an exclusive one-on-one interview; Hall of Famer Larry Walker discusses the two new inductees and playing alongside Rolen in 2005 for the Cardinals.

Brian Kenny, who will once again be the master of ceremonies for the induction, will host on-site editions of MLB Now on Friday and Monday. Friday’s show includes Morosi, Stark, Jeff Bagwell, and Ryne Sandberg. Friday’s edition of MLB Tonight will feature Adnan Virk hosting and Reynolds joining from Cooperstown.

In addition to the inductions of McGriff and Rolen, Pat Hughes will be honored this weekend as the 2023 Ford C. Frick award winner and John Lowe will be honored as the 2023 BBWAA Career Excellence award winner.

MLB Network does a great job with the annual induction ceremony, and I’d expect nothing less this year.

[MLB Network]