Reporter Kim Jones announced on Twitter that she is leaving NFL Network on Friday, with this presumably being her last day.

After 10 years, my time at NFL Network is ending. I’m healthy, happy, grateful and — as always — optimistic. My best to the good folks at NFLN. Life is good. ?✌️ — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 28, 2022

“After 10 years, my time at NFL Network is ending,” wrote Jones, who has been with the network for 10 years. “I’m healthy, happy, grateful and – as always optimistic. My best to the good folks at NFLN. Life is good.”

Jones, who also works as a fill-in host on WFAN, came to NFL Network in 2012 after working as a reporter for YES for seven years. In her previous stint, she was also a commentator for New York Yankees radio broadcasts on WCBS. Before that, she worked as a New York Giants beat reporter for The Star-Ledger.

No specifics on why her time with NFLN is over or if Jones might have another opportunity lined up. But in the meantime, the well-wishes from co-workers and colleagues poured in following the announcement.

Jones made headlines in 2018 when, while covering a Washington Football Team practice, she suffered an aortic dissection and was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery. In an Instagram post from her bed a week later, she would say “A week ago today, I almost died,” adding that “the surgeons saved my life.”

