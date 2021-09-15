Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is best known for his skill on the basketball court but he’s going to put his golf knowledge to the test in a new role with NBC Golf’s 2020 Ryder Cup coverage.

The role is part of a “global talent partnerships” deal between Curry’s production company, Unanimous Media, and Comcast NBCUniversal. The multi-year deal includes first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects as well as DreamWorks Animation for family programming.

As far as NBC’s Ryder Cup coverage, Curry’s role is described as a specialist “insider,” offering “unparalleled insight in playing as a team and winning at the very highest level.” Do with that what you will. The agreement will also include original content that Curry will be involved with for the Golf Channel’s Live From the Ryder Cup and GolfPass.

Also part of the overall deal will be Curry helping to relaunch NBCUniversal’s infamous “The More You Know” PSA campaign, including an interview with John Legend on topics related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Steph has a long history and passion for the sport, having played it as much as he played basketball as a kid. His interest in the game was so strong that he’s wondered aloud if the determination that made him an NBA star could have translated into becoming a PGA golfer instead.

“There was always that question,” Curry said. “If I had to put as much time into golf as I did basketball, could I have made it? We’ll never know, but it’s always competed in terms of my attention.”

Sorry LeBron, if Steph can’t beat you on the court, he’s gonna try to beat you with multi-year, first-look development deals.

The Ryder Cup takes place September 21 through 26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

