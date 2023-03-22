Another LIV Golf event took place this past weekend. Both rounds of the Tucson tournament, Saturday and Sunday, failed to crack 300,000 viewers.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Saturday’s second round averaged 284,000 viewers, while Sunday’s third round averaged 274,000. Both rounds aired on The CW.

The last event three weeks ago averaged 286,000 viewers on Saturday and 291,000 on Sunday.

Notably, several CW affiliates did not carry LIV, including all of those owned by CBS. That dropped LIV’s potential reach by 24%.

This data also doesn’t include viewers on either the CW or LIV apps. Data released by the companies following the last event showed an increase in viewership, but was lacking enough detail to show just how large the increase per round really was.

Over the weekend, the Valspar Championship averaged 1.568 million viewers Saturday on NBC and 2.594 million viewers Sunday.

If there’s a positive sign for LIV, it’s that despite a loaded sports weekend, viewership was flat on Saturday and only down single digits Sunday. With March Madness clogging up networks all day Saturday and Sunday, you’d expect a chunk of the LIV audience to defect. Not many did, possibly giving LIV something to hang their hat on going into the next event.

