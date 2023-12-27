Colin Cowherd (L) and Tyreek Hill. (Photos from Fox Sports and Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports.)

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has long been known for aggressive and sometimes insulting takes on particular players, teams, and even cities. One of those he offered on The Herd Wednesday (on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio) drew quite a reaction from Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill:

What sport has this thug played again ? https://t.co/NnFRdit3FW — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 27, 2023

Cowherd’s certainly entitled to offer criticisms of any team he likes, although it’s unclear what the Dolphins’ playoff record over the past 23 years has to do with the current team. And Hill’s certainly entitled to chirp back at a critic of his team. But the “thug” language here seems a little over-the-top as a response to someone who’s just criticizing with words. And the “never played the game” argument is exceptionally old and tired at this point.

Of course, there’s notable history of Cowherd using over-the-top language himself. From his shot at the academic abilities of Dominican baseball players to his rants on cities like New Orleans, regions like the Midwest and the South, and players and teams like Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields, Clemson, and the Cleveland Browns, Cowherd has often approached, if not crossed, plenty of lines. And he’s done so on national platforms at Fox and ESPN.

Thus, there’s some context to players being more fired up about Cowherd than the average media member. But still, this is surprising language to see from Hill. And it will be interesting to see if he deletes this in time, and/or if he gets any pushback from his team or the NFL, or any reaction from Cowherd.

