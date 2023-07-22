Photo credit: The Dan Le Batard Show

While some sports hosts fill the summer months with hot takes and listicles, Dan Le Batard has taken a keen interest in talking about the sports media industry.

“You’re probably tired at this point about me doing the silly obsessing that I have done at the microphone of examining, and further more enjoying, what’s happening at First Take and Undisputed,” Le Batard admitted during his Thursday show.

So instead of breaking down the happenings with Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, Le Batard moved to Colin Cowherd and his recent assessment of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

“It’s been fascinating to me to watch a generation of sports journalists that I came up with, how it is they go about aging in a very competitive space, in a very difficult space,” Le Batard said.

“I’m genuinely curious how some of them are going to try and make it to what Bayless is at 70, which is still in the game by being just the most absurd,” Le Batard continued. “But the one I find more interesting than that is what Cowherd’s doing. Because Cowherd is super calculated about how he gets people to listen and he knows there’s money in being wrong.

“So he’s got no problem taking out Justin Fields as a quarterback. Because why not? It’s content and it’s not a human being,” Le Batard said sarcastically. “It’s just something I said once upon a time, being wrong doesn’t cost me anything, I’ll just go after Justin Fields, but I’ll do this purposely and purposefully.”

Earlier this week, Cowherd went viral for claiming Justin Fields “lacks a little self-awareness” after the Bears quarterback put himself among the top-five running quarterbacks of all time. Fields awarely made the comment after a season that saw him record the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

"I've always been 60/40 that Justin Fields is going to succeed… I'm pulling back 5 percent. Lacks a little self awareness." — @ColinCowherd calls out Justin Fields



But Cowherd’s assessment of quarterbacks and sports in general should always be taken with a grain of salt. As Le Batard noted, Cowherd doesn’t care about being wrong, he doesn’t care about flip-flopping on a take. Would anyone be stunned if Cowherd finds a way to declare Fields the ‘most self-aware quarterback in the NFL’ after the season kicks off?

Prior to pondering how Cowherd will look to stay competitive and relevant the way Skip Bayless has in the later years of his career, Le Batard referred to Undisputed as “one of the greatest couple of chairs that we have in sports journalism.” Viewing Undisputed as “journalism” is part of why Le Batard has so many issues with the industry. First Take, Undisputed and The Herd should more aptly be categorized as sports entertainment than journalism.

As far as “what Cowherd’s doing” and how he will age in the industry, he sort of addressed the topic during a recent appearance on the House of Strauss podcast.

“People say this all the time, it sounds smart when somebody says, ‘where do you think the business is going.’ And my answer is, ‘Hell if I know.’ I want to know where the audience is going,” Cowherd told Strauss. “And then I’ll chase them down. I don’t know where the business is going, it changes constantly, but I can follow where the audience is going.”

And right now, the audience loves to stumble on provocative hot takes while scrolling through Twitter. Because of that, expect Cowherd, who is a sports entertainer, to continue saying things in search of generating a reaction.

