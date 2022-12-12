We’ve heard Shannon Sharpe shriek, screech and scream plenty at Skip Bayless over the years on Undisputed, but he displayed new range Monday morning.

It began with a conversation about one of Undisputed‘s favorite show topics, Tom Brady. Coming off one of Brady’s worst career performances, Bayless was hellbent on reminding Sharpe that the quarterback is still better at age 45 than Sharpe was as a 35-year-old tight end. That set the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer off.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady ???? pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

“Skip, I did what I did!” Sharpe ranted. “You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effing Hall-of- Fame! I got three Super Bowls!”

“See what you do? You take personal shots! You would take a personal shot at me,” Sharpe yelled before going full soprano by bringing his voice to an octave most viewers didn’t know was possible. “You’re willing to take a personal shot at me to say this man is better than me because I say he’s playing bad this year?”

Somewhere, someone is watching this argument and being introduced to Skip and Shannon for the first time. That person would be stunned to learn that these theatrics are just another Monday for Undisputed.

“Put your glasses back on,” Bayless implored Sharpe, seemingly befuddled by the Hall-of-Famer’s outrage over his disrespect. Staying true to form, not only did Bayless think Sharpe feeling disrespected was an overreaction, the hot take artist retorted by amazingly making the claim that he’s the one who was being disrespected.

“You disrespected me!” Bayless argued. “It’s beneath your dignity.”

Note to NFL analysts everywhere, if you argue Tom Brady isn’t playing up to his standards this season at age 45, you’re not just disrespecting the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, you’re disrespectful to Skip Bayless too.

