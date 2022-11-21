After a 45-minute delay due to World Cup coverage on Fox Sports, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe went on Undisputed and had an all-time argument Monday morning.

Baker Mayfield is not a good quarterback. And despite mounting evidence to prove he’s not a good quarterback, Skip Bayless attached himself to Mayfield’s bandwagon a long time ago and refuses to get off.

After Mayfield once again proved he’s not a franchise NFL quarterback with an ugly performance against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon, Sharpe was ready to tee off on his debate partner.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip bayless interrupted him while talking about baker mayfield??????? pic.twitter.com/E17Nbx2RKb — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 21, 2022

“Every time you bring him up, I’m gonna let the world know exactly what he is!” Sharpe ranted.

“Oh yeah,” Bayless said sarcastically. “You and your four Twitter followers.”

To think, it was just a few days ago when it seemed like we wouldn’t be able to mock anyone for their Twitter presence again, but for better or worse, the social media platform lives on. While Bayless boasts a Twitter following nearly double that of Sharpe, the latter still has 1.7 million followers, which is far from deserving of ridicule.

“Don’t give me about that Twitter stuff! You could talk about my followers all you want,” Sharpe yelled back. “You see how he do America? He’s talking about my Twitter followers, that’s when I know I got him!”

Seemingly aware that there is no more defense of Mayfield, but still unwilling to admit he was wrong, Bayless attempted to yada yada yada over Sharpe’s argument by interrupting him with a bunch of blah blah blahs. What ensued was a riveting two-minute debate over whose turn it was to interrupt the other. Amazingly, this wasn’t the first time Bayless and Sharpe argued about whose turn it was to argue.

There are few things in life that can elicit a similar level of passion from me, and Baker Mayfield certainly isn’t one of them. But that’s the performance art form of debate shows like Undisputed. For all the mockery Skip, Shannon, and Undisputed receive on social media, being that passionate about various sports topics for two and a half hours, five days a week, is a skill most people don’t have. Also, credit Baker Mayfield for remaining a relevant topic off the field despite being years removed from relevancy on it.

[Fox Sports]