Nick Wright has made it clear how he feels about Aaron Rodgers. It’s only been a couple of months since the FS1 First Things First co-host challenged the New York Jets quarterback to a debate about Rodgers’ attempted comeback this season from an Achilles injury.

Wright kicked his Rodgers mockery into maximum overdrive on Wednesday’s show, absolutely shredding the four-time NFL MVP in a rant that left him shouting.

“Aaron thinks he’s the relative on Thanksgiving that nobody wants to get caught in a corner with, because this guy tells you the hard truths,” Wright said. “When in reality, it’s because you’ve told me to read The 48 Laws of Power and about Illuminati every Thanksgiving for a decade and I’m tired of it.”

Wright then disclosed his vaccination status, a nod to Rodgers’ controversial views on the subject. Wright said he doesn’t fault Rodgers for his anti-vaccine stance, merely his “disingenuous” actions in discussing the topic.

And once Wright seized on the word “disingenuous,” he hung on like a junkyard dog gnawing on a meaty steak bone.

“The commentary is not about your vaccination status, it’s about you being the most disingenuous athlete of my lifetime,” Wright said, his voice rising. “You were disingenuous about the vaccination. … You were disingenuous about your retirement status. You were disingenuous about coming out of the dark room, ‘I’m going to play for the Packers.'”

Wright managed to work in some more obscure angles.

“You were disingenuous about how well Verizon works in Southern California,” he said.

Ranting so hard he almost ran out of breath, Wright continued.

“You were disingenuous about why Nat Hackett is the (Jets) offensive coordinator,” Wright said. “You’re now disingenuous about your own comeback, which you were disingenuous about the entire time.”

By the way, Wright wasn’t the only FSI personality to target Rodgers Wednesday. Skip Bayless said on Undisputed that “Aaron Rodgers is the all-time master media manipulator. He just pulled off becoming yearlong the most talked about, written about, debated about New York Jet, and he played four snaps this year.”

Many people were a bit skeptical about that aforementioned time Wright challenged Rodgers to a debate. Now it would be fun to watch, if only to see how many times Wright could stick the word “disingenuous” into the conversation.

