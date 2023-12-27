Credit: Undisputed

Atop his Super Bowl win, NFL MVP awards or all-time accolades, Aaron Rodgers is a “master media manipulator” according to Undisputed host Skip Bayless.

Discussing Rodgers’ bizarre 2023 on Wednesday, Bayless applauded Rodgers’ performance making himself one of the central figures in an NFL year in which he barely played football.

“Aaron Rodgers is the all-time master media manipulator,” Bayless said on Undisputed. “He just pulled off becoming yearlong the most talked about, written about, debated about New York Jet, and he played four snaps this year. And he managed to keep himself in the center of attention week after week after week by dangling, teasing this little caveat of ‘I’m going to shatter the mold.'”

Rodgers ruptured his Achilles’ tendon during the Jets’ Week One matchup on Monday Night Football. But his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show coupled with the fallout from his departure from Green Bay and his arrival in the country’s biggest media market allowed him to stay in the limelight.

Rodgers picked a fight with perhaps the only more-prominent NFL player than him in 2023, Travis Kelce. He challenged the expected recovery timeline for an Achilles’ tear as he made appearances warming up before Jets games during the second half of the season.

Bayless never bought it.

“This could be career-threatening if you re-rupture it,” Bayless explained.

Even in a monologue about Rodgers drawing attention, Bayless fell into the trap of giving it to him.

But rather than continuing to feed into Rodgers’ drama vacuum, Bayless just gave it up to the quarterback this week. After all, Bayless recently said Rodgers would duck an interview on Undisputed because he wants “softball questions.” So Bayless merely knows a formidable foe when he sees one.

And while Bayless calling Rodgers a “master media manipulator” may not be new, 2023 cemented the living NFL legend as the league’s all-time drama sponge as well.

