Nick Wright challenges Aaron Rodgers to a debate. (Credit: First Things First on FS10

Taking a page out of the book that is Aaron Rodgers (what a fascinating, yet horrifying read that would be), Nick Wright challenged the New York Jets quarterback to a debate about his “comeback.”

Openly mocking Rodgers, Wright said on FS1’s First Things First on Monday, “I try to be curious and not judgmental.” That, of course, is a direct reference to Rodgers telling former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz to be curious, rather than judgmental, when questioning his thought process on going on a four-day darkness retreat.

Or it’s a direct reference to Apple TV’s Ted Lasso. But we’re more inclined to believe that Wright was taking a swipe at Rodgers here.

Rodgers emerged from the darkness, announced it was his intention to play for the Jets, and then tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the season. Now, Rodgers is on the path to recovery and has hinted at a possible return this season.

Last month Rodgers pointed out “There are a lot of different views on the expected length of the rehab” and “just because somebody hasn’t ever done it a certain way, doesn’t mean it’s not possible.”

The quarterback added, “Give me your doubts … and then watch what I do.”

Well, he has doubt in the form of Nick Wright.

“Listen, I try to be curious and not judgmental, and that’s why I’m curious about this,” Wright said Monday. “So I, in the spirit of good-natured repartee and us all becoming smarter, I challenge Aaron Rodgers to a debate about this. He can bring Dr. James Andrews. I’ll bring Dr. David Chao…We can all learn.”

“He can have his expert. I can have my expert. And the question will just be, ‘If you’re trying to get back to playing football, is for lack of a better term putting on a show in front of the cameras and cosplaying that you’re healthy is that good or bad for your recovery?’ I don’t know. His expert can debate my expert.”

Wright’s decision to say he’ll bring in Chao is a curious one. Rodgers isn’t exactly a friend to science or the medical community, with his anti-vax takes. But Chao, otherwise known as “Pro Football Doc,” has an extensive rap sheet of alleged medical malpractice that’s frankly quite dark.

Once the team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers, Chao has been sued by nearly two dozen patients and accused of aiding his former medical partner’s addiction to prescription painkillers. The California Medical Board, which placed Chao on five-year probation in 2014, investigated him for prescribing Ambien to Junior Seau in the months prior to his suicide.

As far as Rodgers’ expert is concerned, why would it be Dr. James Andrews? He is an orthopedic surgeon for knee, elbow and shoulder injuries; specializing in repairing damaged ligaments. He also didn’t perform Rodgers’ surgery. That was conducted by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who placed an internal brace called a speed bridge on Rodgers’ Achilles.

NFL players like Cam Akers and Terrell Suggs have returned in fewer than six months. But even that is rare no matter how adventurous your rehab methods are. A six-month recovery would put Rodgers back on the field in March, too late to rejoin the team.

After Rodgers was seen Sunday walking without crutches or a boot on Sunday and able to throw a football, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is unsurprisingly all-in on the medical miracle that would seemingly defy everything we know about science.

But out of the things you could debate Rodgers on, why would this be it?

Perhaps Rodgers should bring Greenberg with him to debate Wright instead.

