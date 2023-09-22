FS1’s Undisputed will hit the road and air live from Boulder, Colorado, next week. Photo Credit: FS1

Coverage of the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders has seen an uptick, to say the very least. It looks like that won’t stop anytime soon.

Fox announced Friday that its morning debate show Undisputed will hit the road next week. The show will air live from Boulder, Colorado, ahead of the Pac-12 matchup between Colorado and the USC Trojans.

“We’re taking the show on the road!” The show’s account on X, formerly Twitter, posted on Friday morning.

We're taking the show on the road! Undisputed will be LIVE from Boulder, Colorado next Friday to get ready for Deion Sanders and the Buffs vs USC. 9:30 AM ET on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/AJdXKdh7yT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 22, 2023

This is the latest episode of Undisputed to hit the road. Earlier this year, the show went to Glendale, Arizona, as part of the network’s immersive coverage of Super Bowl LVII. At the time, Bayless noted the key differences between broadcasting from the studio and broadcasting live in front of an audience. And this one will surely be different from the usual episodes of the hit show.

This continues the recent surge in coverage at CU and for the Buffaloes. Sanders has gotten everyone’s attention lately thanks to a 3-0 start. Last week, The Pat McAfee Show was in Boulder and was headlined by an appearance by The Rock. Dwayne Johnson also made an appearance on College GameDay after surprising the wrestling world with a return to Friday Night Smackdown. Big Noon Kickoff will also be at USC-Colorado, too, after appearing on the campus numerous times already this season.

The uprise in attention on Boulder, Colorado, has been a marvel to watch. If Colorado keeps winning, that attention will stay strong.

