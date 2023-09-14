Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami football star and multi-hyphenate entertainer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will join The Pat McAfee Show live from Boulder, Colorado on Friday.

McAfee announced the interview on his show Thursday.

“I think there’s going to be some real majestic television and good YouTube content tomorrow,” McAfee said.

BREAKING NEWS: @TheRock will be joining the progrum LIVE in Colorado tomorrow ??LET'S GOOOOO #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nDASWposJV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2023

The Rock interview has to be particularly cool for McAfee given not only his football career but also his passion for the WWE. The Rock, of course, originally broke through as a professional wrestler before dominating the Hollywood and business worlds.

As the clip indicates, McAfee’s lineup has gotten even more stacked since joining ESPN. In addition to The Rock, the show will include interviews with Stephen A. Smith, Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders and potentially Shannon Sharpe.

McAfee has broadcast live from the College GameDay set the past two Fridays. First Take will also be live from Boulder on Friday.

The sports world has taken quickly to the Deion Sanders Mania at Colorado. Smith and Sharpe were at the home opener last weekend as guests. Big Noon Kickoff will be in town for the second time this young season. And celebrities like Johnson are flocking to games.

Ratings have been off the charts, too. Colorado-Nebraska delivered more viewers than the powerhouse Alabama-Texas matchup last Saturday.

After some technical difficulties on the GameDay set last week, McAfee is bringing his A-list to Boulder. ESPN will hope that big interviews and constant McAfee energy slowly turn sports fans’ habits toward the daily program and increase ratings for the time slot.

