Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (22) reacts as a video highlighting her career plays in honor of her breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK

Fox Sports is going all out to give basketball fans all the Caitlin Clark they could want this weekend.

The Iowa Hawkeyes superstar announced on Thursday that she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft set up what is certain to be an emotional scenario Sunday, when she plays her final regular-season game. The No. 6 Hawkeyes host No. 2 Ohio State at 1 p.m. (ET).

The game will be available to more than 100 million U.S. homes on Fox and will also be available on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app. Front Office Sports reported Friday that Fox will also live stream postgame interviews and other ceremonies on YouTube, TikTok, FoxSports.com, and the Fox Sports app,

It will be a bittersweet moment in more ways than one; Clark needs just 18 points Sunday to pass the legendary Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667 career points.

ESPN’s women’s basketball College GameDay is headed to Iowa City before the big game between Iowa and Ohio State.

Hawkeyes fans, are you ready? We're headed to Iowa City for @OhioStateWBB at @IowaWBB ? pic.twitter.com/Z7LJUnxQSU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 25, 2024

Clark’s impact on women’s college basketball has extended well beyond her court accomplishments. She’s been a huge boost for TV ratings and attendance, among other things. She’s also unexpectedly become a polarizing player in recent weeks, as fans and analysts debate her legacy. Shaquille O’Neal recently called her the “best female collegiate player ever.”

ESPN’s Jay Williams came under fire when he said he wasn’t ready yet to call Clark “great.” He clarified those remarks by saying, “You want to be a GOAT? Fine. There’s level of greatness. You gotta win championships to be GOATS.” Other critics have said its wrong to compare her scoring mark to that of Maravich, who played only three seasons, before the 3-point shot was instituted.

Whether they’re ardent fans of Clark, or just want to see history being made, plenty of fans will be watching the Hawkeyes’ star Sunday, and Fox has all the angles covered.

[Front Office Sports]