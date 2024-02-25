Mar 26, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts against the Louisville Cardinals in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the college basketball season enters its final stretch, the chances to see Iowa Hawkeyes phenom Caitlin Clark are running out.

Clark, who entered Sunday just 74 points away from Pete Maravich’s all-time leading NCAA scoring record (and 56 behind Lynette Clark’s women’s college basketball record, set from 1978-81 in the AIAW), along with the Hawkeyes will be back on the national stage next Sunday, March 3. There, ESPN’s women’s basketball College GameDay will head to Iowa City before Iowa’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Hawkeyes fans, are you ready? We're headed to Iowa City for @OhioStateWBB at @IowaWBB ? pic.twitter.com/Z7LJUnxQSU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 25, 2024

In addition to the storyline of Clark looking to break the record, which may still be in play if Clark can’t get to 75 points in Iowa’s two games before this one, Iowa and Ohio State played an absolute thriller the last time they met.

On January 21 in Columbus, the Buckeyes came away with a 100-94 overtime victory over the Hawkeyes. Clark’s 45 points weren’t enough to propel her team past Ohio State, who gave Iowa its first loss of the season. Ohio State has kept rolling right along in the time since, going 8-0 and vaulting to No. 2 in the AP Poll. Buckeyes forward and former Big East Freshman of the Year Cotie McMahon rose to the challenge of facing Iowa and Clark, finishing the game with a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Next week’s game will mark the Big Ten’s regular-season finale, and could very well be a preview of a third matchup possibly taking place late in the NCAA Tournament.

